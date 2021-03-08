(Bloomberg) -- Syria’s embattled President Bashar al-Assad and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in “good” health, according to state-run Sana news agency.

“They are in a good health and in stable condition,” Sana said, citing the presidency.

Assad and his wife were expected to continue to work while they remain in quarantine for two to three weeks, it said.

Two years ago, Asma al-Assad said that she had fully recovered from breast cancer.

