(Bloomberg) -- Russia on Friday hailed the deployment of Syrian army units near the strategic town of Manbij at the invitation of U.S.-backed Kurdish militants who were fearing a Turkish offensive.

Syria’s army command said is units have entered the Manbij area at the request of its residents, according to state television. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia welcomed the return of Syrian government forces to Manbij, which is controlled by Kurdish YPG militants who are viewed as a threat by Turkey for their links to a separatist Turkish-Kurdish group, the PKK.

“This is definitely a positive step in the direction of stabilizing the situation,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call after the Syrian announcement.

Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said, “Government forces deployed along the contact lines between the Turks and the forces of the Military Council starting from Euphrates River, northwest of Manbij all the way to Dadad and Arimeh,” referring to a council run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian army move comes after Turkey dispatched hundreds of armored cars and tanks near Manbij in the hopes of taking over the control of the town as agreed with the U.S., according to Turkish officials. Turkey’s foreign and defense ministers are expected in Moscow Saturday for talks on the situation in Syria.

The talks will allow the two sides to “bring complete clarity and synchronize actions” going forward, Peskov said.

Russian officials have welcomed the U.S. plan to withdraw its troops but expressed skepticism that the U.S. will go through with it.

“The U.S. had long led the Kurds in Syria on and now they’re dumped them, like many others before them. Now the Syrian Kurds are looking for protection in Damascus and Moscow,” Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the Information Policy committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament, wrote in Twitter.

