(Bloomberg) -- Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving Facebook Inc. after banging heads with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg over the photo-sharing app’s direction. They depart, however, with bragging rights: Instagram was purchased by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012 -- with a final value of $715 million -- and is now estimated to be worth more than $100 billion, marking a more than 100-fold return, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

