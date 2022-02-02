(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc., the No. 2 U.S. wireless company, beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and projected 2022 subscriber growth that exceeded most analysts’ expectations, sending the shares higher in extended trading.

Earnings excluding some items came to 34 cents a share, the Bellevue, Washington-based wireless provider said Wednesday, compared with estimates of 12 cents. For 2022, T-Mobile expects to add 5 million to 5.5 million new subscribers. Analysts had forecast 5 million, according to the Bloomberg Consensus.

Key Insights

T-Mobile routinely forecasts conservatively and then beats its own targets for subscribers. But AT&T Inc. suggested last week that growth will slow from 2021, when phone giveaways and stimulus checks fueled a surge. That may force carriers to resume margin-punishing promotions later this year.

T-Mobile has had an edge over its rivals through its earlier introduction of fast 5G service and that helped the company sign 646,000 customers in a new business last year: wireless home broadband. The company had expected to attract more than 7 million home broadband subscribers by 2025.

The integration of Sprint has led to cost savings that the company estimates will range as high as $2.35 billion next year.

Market Reaction

T-Mobile rose as much as 8.5% to $118.88 in extended trading after the results came out. The stock is down 5.5% this year.

