T-Mobile CEO Says Premise of Report on Merger Trouble Is ‘Untrue’

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile CEO John Legere reacted on Twitter to a Wall Street Journal report saying the planned merger of T-Mobile and Sprint was running into resistance from Department of Justice officials.

Legere said the premise of the story was “untrue.”

The Wall Street Journal said earlier Tuesday that the planned merger was unlikely to be approved as currently structured. The report sent T-Mobile and Sprint falling in post-market trading.

