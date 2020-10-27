(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. introduced a slimmed-down streaming TV service to compete against cable and satellite TV.

TVision offers three tiers of live TV starting at $10 for more than 30 channels, the wireless carrier said Tuesday. To view programs, subscribers will need mobile or broadband connections. The service also requires a $50 plug-in device similar to a Roku or Chromecast player.

Higher-priced plans with more programming are also available. Customers on the $50 or $60 plans are eligible for Apple TV+ for one year as part of the deal. Service launches Nov. 1.

The bundle of live TV packages is aimed at consumers outside cities and suburbs, where choices are limited. It’s also targeting the millions of customers who are canceling cable service and looking for alternatives to conventional pay TV.

TVision runs on Google’s Android TV software and will compete directly with online TV rivals like Google’s YouTube TV, AT&T Inc.’s AT&T TV and Dish Network Corp.’s Sling TV.

This marks the second attempt by the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier to enter the roiling pay-TV market. An earlier version of TVision offers more than 150+ channels for $100 a month and requires a set-top box.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.