(Bloomberg) -- Four more states joined a lawsuit filed by a group of attorneys general that seeks to block T-Mobile US Inc.’s acquisition of Sprint Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The attorneys general of Massachusetts, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada are signing on to the complaint, said the person. That brings the total to 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Sprint shares fell as much as 5.5% in New York Friday. T-Mobile fell 1.7% to $76.58 at 10:20 a.m.

The states sued T-Mobile and Sprint in New York last week, arguing the tie-up of the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers in the U.S. will harm competition and lead to higher prices. They are fighting the merger while the Justice Department’s antitrust division remains in talks with the companies about a possible settlement.

The states and the carriers are scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan this morning for a status conference in the case.

The suit was filed June 11 by the coalition of nine states and the District of Columbia, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The case is 19-cv-5434, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

