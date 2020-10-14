34m ago
T-Mobile Enters the 5G iPhone Giveaway Battle a Day After Rivals
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- It took a day, but T-Mobile US Inc. has entered the iPhone 12 giveaway sweepstakes.
On Wednesday, T-Mobile introduced its own free iPhone 12 offer for new customers, at least those with qualifying trade-in phones. The iPhone 12 retails for about $800, but carriers view that as a marketing cost in their quest for subscribers.
Apple Inc.’s introduction of its first 5G iPhones on Tuesday had sparked an immediate promotion blitz pitting AT&T Inc. against Verizon Communications Inc., each offering free iPhone 12s to customers with unlimited data plans.
“It’s perplexing how T-Mobile didn’t have its iPhone offer ready until day two,” said Walt Piecyk, an analyst at Lightshed Partners.
T-Mobile didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Online iPhone orders begin Friday and are expected to kick off a strong 5G phone-upgrade cycle despite the economic pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Three years ago, Mike Sievert said giving away free phones wasn’t a good way to get people to switch,” Piecyk said of T-Mobile’s chief executive officer. “And now, here we are right in the middle of it again, and this time it’s even worse.”
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.