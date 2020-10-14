(Bloomberg) -- It took a day, but T-Mobile US Inc. has entered the iPhone 12 giveaway sweepstakes.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile introduced its own free iPhone 12 offer for new customers, at least those with qualifying trade-in phones. The iPhone 12 retails for about $800, but carriers view that as a marketing cost in their quest for subscribers.

Apple Inc.’s introduction of its first 5G iPhones on Tuesday had sparked an immediate promotion blitz pitting AT&T Inc. against Verizon Communications Inc., each offering free iPhone 12s to customers with unlimited data plans.

“It’s perplexing how T-Mobile didn’t have its iPhone offer ready until day two,” said Walt Piecyk, an analyst at Lightshed Partners.

T-Mobile didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Online iPhone orders begin Friday and are expected to kick off a strong 5G phone-upgrade cycle despite the economic pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Three years ago, Mike Sievert said giving away free phones wasn’t a good way to get people to switch,” Piecyk said of T-Mobile’s chief executive officer. “And now, here we are right in the middle of it again, and this time it’s even worse.”

