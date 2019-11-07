(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. said it’s holding friendly talks with Sprint Corp. to renew their $26.5 billion takeover deal, which continues to face legal challenges after more than 18 months.

Several issues are part of the discussion, including the price, Chief Executive Officer John Legere said during a webcast Thursday. The original agreement expired Nov. 1. Since then, the two sides have held talks that Legere described as “not hostile.” He also said that the $43 billion synergies from the merger pact with Sprint were “still intact.”

The deal is being held up by a lawsuit filed by state attorneys general, who argue the combination of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers would be bad for consumers, innovation and employees. T-Mobile and Sprint won approval from the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division and the Federal Communications Commission after agreeing to sell assets to Dish Network Corp.

Legere said T-Mobile is in talks with states suing to block the merger. Two states have dropped out of the suit that’s to be heard next month, but that still leaves more than a dozen litigants -- including New York and California.

“We’re not disclosing settlement items here, but they’re exactly the things that you would expect,” Legere said. “Which is: ‘Hey, in my state, what’s going happen? What’s going to happen in competition?’”

T-Mobile has pledged to offer free wireless broadband access to 10 million underserved students, provide free 5G service to first responders and adopt a new $15-a-month data plan capped at 2 gigabytes -- but only if the Sprint deal gets final approval.

T-Mobile’s initiatives appeared to be aimed at appeasing the states, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Butler said in a note.

In the meantime, T-Mobile plans to launch nationwide mobile 5G service on Dec. 6 that will cover 5,000 towns and cities.

(Updates with additional comments in fifth paragraph)

To contact the reporters on this story: Scott Moritz in New York at smoritz6@bloomberg.net;Todd Shields in Washington at tshields3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, John J. Edwards III

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.