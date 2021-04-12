(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. nominated retired Boeing Co. accounting executive Bavan Holloway to its board of directors. She’ll stand for election at the June 3 annual meeting.

If confirmed, Holloway will be the first woman of color to serve on T-Mobile’s board and one of three female directors. The Bellevue, Washington-based wireless carrier is expected to have 13 board members once the shareholder vote is tallied.

Holloway, who is Black, was chief audit executive for nearly 10 of her 18 years at Boeing. Prior to that, she was a partner at the accounting firm of KPMG. In September, she joined the board of TPI Composites Inc., a blade supplier to the wind energy market.

“Bavan’s expertise and diverse perspective will be invaluable as T-Mobile kicks off our next chapter as a supercharged ‘un-carrier,’” Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert said in a statement.

Lawrence Guffey, an executive at Twin Point Capital LLC, isn’t seeking re-election to the board. Former Marine and CIA officer Stephen Kappes, meanwhile, resigned from the board April 6.

