(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. boosted the size of its revolving credit facility to $7.5 billion and removed certain collateral pledges as it takes advantage of its recently achieved investment-grade rating to gain more financial flexibility.

The move increased the special type of loan, also known as a revolver, by $2 billion, according to a filing on Monday.

T-Mobile operated as a junk-rated company for years, taking advantage of low interest rates to build out wireless networks and buy rival Sprint in 2020. It finally achieved investment-grade status in July, and then clinched the coveted blue-chip rating from all three major credit graders in August.

In addition to boosting the size of the credit line, T-Mobile also dropped the security against the revolver, according to the filing. Junk-rated revolvers are typically secured, meaning specific assets back the debt, while high-grade revolvers are usually unsecured.

“This allows them to remove collateral for the secured notes and harmonize a large chunk of the debt structure, with most of the T-Mobile notes now rated investment-grade and therefore unsecured,” said Stephen Flynn, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Revolvers are like a credit card that a company can borrow, pay back, and then borrow again over a period of time. Investment-grade rated companies typically do not draw on their revolvers and instead use the loan as a back-up in case other sources of liquidity dry up.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. served as administrative agent on the amended and restated credit agreement, replacing Deutsche Bank AG.

