(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is adding Apple TV+ to its streaming service giveaways as competition cranks up among wireless carriers racing to sign new subscribers to higher-priced plans.

New and existing customers on T-Mobile’s Magenta unlimited plans can get a year of the streaming channel for free starting Aug. 25, T-Mobile said Monday in a statement. Apple TV+ normally costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and features titles including The Morning Show and Ted Lasso.

T-Mobile, which pioneered the video giveaway promotion when it started including Netflix with its wireless service plans, has faced counter moves from rivals. AT&T Inc. includes its $14.99-a-month HBO Max with its Elite unlimited plans and Verizon Communications Inc. offers free Disney+ for a year to its top-tier customers.

Last week, AT&T expanded its video-promotional push for new customers to the prepaid mobile market by offering Cricket subscribers free ad-supported HBO Max.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.