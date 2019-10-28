{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    52m ago

    T-Mobile outpaces profit, mobile-subscriber gain estimates

    Scott Moritz, Bloomberg News

    Employees assist customers at a T-Mobile US Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. T-Mobile US Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 24.

    Employees assist customers at a T-Mobile US Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. T-Mobile US Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 24. , Bloomberg

    T-Mobile US Inc. posted subscriber gains that exceeded analysts’ predictions and raised its customer forecast for the year, once again outpacing larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc.

    • T-Mobile, which is awaiting U.S. court approval of its US$26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp., said Monday that it added 1.1 million regular monthly subscribers in the third quarter. Analysts anticipated 848,000 new mobile customers. Earnings of US$1.01 a share also exceeded estimates.

    Key Insights

    • T-Mobile typically gives a conservative wireless-subscriber forecast at the beginning of the year, only to raise it later. This time fits the pattern again: The company increased its range to between 4.1 million and 4.3 million, up from 3.5 million to 4 million in August.
    • Attracting new mobile customers could become more challenging next month when Verizon starts offering a free year of Disney+, a new video streaming service. T-Mobile has been boosting its customer base by offering free Netflix subscriptions.
    • The Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint earlier this month, but the deal still faces a multistate lawsuit that goes to court in December.
    • T-Mobile, like Verizon and AT&T, is adding 5G wireless technology to its network. The company plans to launch its full nationwide 5G network by the end of this year, matching AT&T’s planned expansion; Verizon expects to offer the service in 30 cities by year-end.

    Market Reaction

    • Shares were close to unchanged in late trading Monday. The stock is up 30 per cent this year, compared with a gain of 7 per cent for Verizon and 21 per cent for the S&P 500 Index.