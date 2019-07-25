T-Mobile Posts Upbeat Forecast as It Waits for Approval of Sprint Deal

(Bloomberg) -- As T-Mobile US Inc. waits for the Justice Department to sign off on its blockbuster merger with Sprint Corp., the carrier has some good news for investors.

T-Mobile is now predicting earnings of $12.9 billion to $13.3 billion this year, excluding some items, compared with an upper range of $13.2 billion previously. It also expects to add more monthly subscribers than projected.

The outlook provides a tailwind to T-Mobile as it tries to clinch its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint, a deal that’s meant to help it compete with market leaders Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. The marriage partners hope to get the Justice Department’s blessing for the combination this week.

In the meantime, investors and analysts are looking past the just-released numbers and focusing on the fate of the Sprint deal. T-Mobile postponed its post-earnings conference call while it waits for news on the merger.

Antitrust approval of the deal hinges on a side transaction with Dish Network Corp. The satellite-TV provider forged an agreement with T-Mobile and Sprint to pay $5 billion for wireless assets, potentially turning Dish into a new wireless competitor -- and letting the Justice Department show that competition in the market will be preserved.

T-Mobile shares were little changed after the results were posted, trading at $80. They had climbed 26% this year through Thursday’s close.

