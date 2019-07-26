(Bloomberg) -- States that sued to block T-Mobile US Inc.’s acquisition of Sprint Corp. appear to be digging in after the Justice Department’s antitrust division gave its blessing to the $26.5 billion deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday cast doubt on the key element of the settlement deal with the U.S. antitrust regulator: a commitment to sell multiple assets to Dish Network Corp. to pave the way to creating a new wireless company.

“T-Mobile and Sprint are asking Americans to trust that this new mega corporation will act directly against its own economic interests by helping transform Dish into an independent competitor that rivals this new company,” James’s office said in a statement.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh called the addition of Dish “a fig leaf that doesn’t cover up the ugly parts of the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile merger.”

