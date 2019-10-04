(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc.’s proposed merger with Sprint Corp. has received a third “yes” vote at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, moving the deal toward agency approval in coming days, according to two people familiar with the matter.

All three Republicans on the five-member agency have voted for the deal, setting in motion procedures that would require agency action by Oct. 9, or Oct. 16 if an extension is requested by a commissioner, the people said. Neither agency Democrat has cast a vote, and both have called for delay.

The third “yes” came from Commissioner Brendan Carr, according to the people, who spoke on condition they not be identified because the voting is conducted behind closed doors. Carr in May issued a formal statement supporting the deal.

Carr’s office on Friday didn’t immediately respond to an email or phone call seeking comment. Tina Pelkey, a spokeswoman for the FCC, declined to comment.

Sprint rose 6 cents, or 1 percent, to $6.02 and T-Mobile was up 54 cents to $77.56 at 10:48 a.m. New York time.

T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed not to close their deal until after a verdict in a multistate lawsuit, where trial is set for early December. The states say the combination of national wireless carriers will decrease competition and raise prices. The deal’s backers say it will quickly bring advanced 5G networks and create a stronger rival to leaders AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

