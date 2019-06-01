(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. have inched one step closer to a deal after winning an approval for their merger from Hawaii’s public utilities commission, according to a filing.

The approval is subject to certain conditions. The approval means that T-Mobile and Sprint have 18 out of 19 public utility commission approvals now. The two companies only need approval from California and the U.S. Department of Justice to complete the deal.

T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint has faced a number of regulatory hurdles, with U.S. antitrust officials possibly still wanting to see four nationwide wireless carriers.

