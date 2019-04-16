(Bloomberg) -- Shares of T-Mobile and Sprint fell post market after the Wall Street Journal reported Justice Department staffers told the companies their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured.

T-Mobile shares fell 4.2 percent while Sprint fell 8.2 percent

The most immediate hurdle to deal comes from DOJ’s antitrust division, which is considering whether the deal would present an unacceptable threat to competition

WSJ cites unidentified people familiar with the matter

DOJ staffers in a meeting earlier this month laid out their concerns with the all-stock deal and questioned the companies’ arguments that the merger would produce important efficiencies

Representatives from T-Mobile and Sprint had no immediate comment, the WSJ said; a Justice Department spokesman wasn’t immediately available

NOTE: March 28, States investigating T-Mobile’s planned acquisition of Sprint are considering a lawsuit to block the deal on antitrust grounds and may act even if the Justice Department approves it

To contact the reporter on this story: Nathan Crooks in Miami at ncrooks@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net, Rita Devlin Marier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.