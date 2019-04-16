Apr 16, 2019
T-Mobile, Sprint Shares Fall as WSJ Reports DOJ Deal Resistance
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of T-Mobile and Sprint fell post market after the Wall Street Journal reported Justice Department staffers told the companies their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured.
- T-Mobile shares fell 4.2 percent while Sprint fell 8.2 percent
- The most immediate hurdle to deal comes from DOJ’s antitrust division, which is considering whether the deal would present an unacceptable threat to competition
- WSJ cites unidentified people familiar with the matter
- DOJ staffers in a meeting earlier this month laid out their concerns with the all-stock deal and questioned the companies’ arguments that the merger would produce important efficiencies
- Representatives from T-Mobile and Sprint had no immediate comment, the WSJ said; a Justice Department spokesman wasn’t immediately available
- NOTE: March 28, States investigating T-Mobile’s planned acquisition of Sprint are considering a lawsuit to block the deal on antitrust grounds and may act even if the Justice Department approves it
