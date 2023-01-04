(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. reported preliminary wireless subscriber growth for the fourth quarter that slightly beat analysts’ estimates.

The second-largest U.S. mobile service provider added 927,000 new phone customers in the period, according to a statement Wednesday. Analysts were expecting a gain of 921,000. The company also signed up 524,000 new high speed broadband subscribers, fewer than the 560,000 analysts predicted.

Thanks to a trove of midband airwaves acquired with the takeover of Sprint Corp. in April 2020, T-Mobile gained about a one-year lead in 5G service on rivals AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

“Because of the network we built, we’ve been able to attract a tremendously high amount of prime customers,” T-Mobile Chief Financial Officer Peter Osvaldik said Wednesday at a Citigroup Inc. investor conference.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, was up 1.6% to $142.26 in extended trading. It gained 21% last year.

(Updates with executive’s comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.