(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat by the pool and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Meet the Money Whisperer to the Super-Rich N.B.A. Elite (New York Times)• The $500m smiley face business (The Hustle)• Inside Serena Williams’ Plan To Ace Venture Investing (Forbes)• The Music Industry Expects a Windfall. Where Will the Money Go? (Pitchfork)• How Marc Benioff and Other Tech Titans Are Disrupting Philanthropy (Worth)• The World Is Full of Innovation More Important Than Ad Algorithms (Bloomberg Businessweek)• How Legalization Changed Humboldt County Marijuana (New Yorker)• ‘The Nation’s T. Rex’: How a Montana family’s hike led to an incredible discovery (Washington Post)• The border is in crisis. Here’s how it got this bad. (Vox)• Physicists Debate Hawking’s Idea That the Universe Had No Beginning (Quanta Magazine)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sharon French, president and chief executive officer of American International Group's Life & Retirement Funds. Previously, she was head of Beta Solutions at OppenheimerFunds, overseeing the strategy, development and implementation of the firm’s smart beta exchange-traded fund products.Return of the Household

Source: via Daily Shots

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Greiff at jgreiff@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.