(Bloomberg) -- Christie’s pulled a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil just days before an auction where it was expected to fetch as much as $25 million, after a researcher reportedly said parts of the dinosaur skeleton looked like replicas from another specimen.

“After consultation with the consignor of the Tyrannosaurus rex scheduled for sale on 30 November in Hong Kong, Christie’s has decided to withdraw the lot,” the UK auction house said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The unidentified owner has “decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display,” it said.

Christie’s didn’t say why the T. Rex, known as Shen, was withdrawn. “Further study” will be determined by experts in the field, it said.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that a lawyer from Black Hills Institute of Geological Research reached out to Christie’s about similarities between Shen and an earlier T. Rex skeleton, named Stan. Christie’s had sold Stan for a record $31.8 million in 2020.

South Dakota-based Black Hills Institute retains intellectual property rights on the skeleton following its auction, allowing it to sell painted polyurethane casts for $120,000 each, the newspaper said.

When asked about the researcher’s replica skepticism, Christie’s said “there is no T. Rex skeleton extant that is entirely made up of original bones. We believe the original elements of Shen are authentic.”

