(Bloomberg) -- T. Rowe Price is embracing corporate debt from the Philippines to Brazil and Mexico as the new year kicks off, while ditching the risky frontier-market bonds that outperformed in 2023.

To Samy Muaddi, who oversees the firm’s $25 billion emerging-market debt strategy, it’s a way to profit off of companies in relatively stable nations — especially as the rally in ultra-risky government bonds loses momentum. He likes notes from commodity producers, utilities and banks in major developing economies that either bring in US dollars or can hedge their currency risks.

“We’re de-risking our book going into 2024,” Muaddi said in an interview. “Corporate debt is actually more defensive.”

It’s a shakeup for T. Rowe, which saw investments in Angola, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Senegal and Ivory Coast boost returns over the past three months. The firm’s $4 billion emerging-market fund soared 11.9% over that period, beating 92% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But creeping doubts surrounding the timing and scope of interest-rate cuts in major economies has since reined in investors’ appetite for risk. After a 11% rally last year, a key gauge of emerging-market sovereign bonds is down 1.9% so far this week.

The spread between emerging-market sovereign and corporate dollar bonds has shot up nearly 20 basis points since October to the highest in almost two years, signaling increasing risks to invest in the former, according to two Bloomberg indexes.

Corporate notes, by contrast, stand to benefit from shorter duration — making them less sensitive to interest-rate uncertainty — and as management improves, Muaddi said. Even Argentine power firm YPF SA and Ukrainian poultry producer MHP SE have proven resilient, he said.

“We’ve seen greater sophistication and financial management from the CFO suite and these companies that are able to manage their dollar inflows and outflows even during periods of sovereign stress,” Muaddi said.

