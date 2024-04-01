(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. has won the support of asset manager T. Rowe Price as its heated proxy battle approaches the finale.

The shareholder voted for the Disney slate including incumbent directors Maria Elena Lagomasino and Michael Froman with over 99% of the shares it owns, according to an email statement.

“T. Rowe Price is comfortable that management has a viable plan to address the important matters facing the company,” according to the statement.

T. Rowe Price has about 11.7 million shares, or a 0.64% holding, in Disney making it among top 20 shareholders of the media giant, Bloomberg-compiled data showed. A large amount of Disney shareholders are retail investors.

The Disney board of directors is being challenged by Trian Fund Management, which has nominated billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo, a former financial chief of the company. Blackwells Capital, another activist, also nominated three directors seeking board representation.

Neuberger Berman, which has 0.08% holding, said last week it will vote to elect Trian nominees Peltz and Rasulo. The votes are due Wednesday at the shareholder meeting.

