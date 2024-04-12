(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TA Associates is exploring options for French software company Orisha including a sale that may value the business at more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

TA is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to gauge interest in the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Representatives of TA and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Paris-based Orisha, which was formerly known as DL Software, publishes enterprise resource planning and point-of-sale software. It caters to the health-care, retail, distribution, construction and real estate sectors.

TA invested in the company in 2021, according to its website. Private equity firms are stepping up exits of portfolio companies as dealmaking conditions begin to improve after a prolonged downturn, and amid increasing demands from their own investors for cash back.

Elsewhere in the tech sector, EQT AB this week agreed to sell data management company Rimes Technologies to Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co.

