TA Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Advent’s Unit4 Software Business

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TA Associates is in advanced discussions to buy Advent International’s software business Unit4 NV for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.

Representatives for TA Associates and Advent couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Unit4 declined to comment.

Last year, Advent revived an earlier plan to sell Netherlands-based Unit4 after receiving takeover interest from a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Bloomberg News reported.

Unit4, which Advent agreed to acquire for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2013, saw revenue rise 5% in 2019 to $413 million. Advent had abandoned its previous attempt to sell Unit4 in 2018.

