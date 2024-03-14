(Bloomberg) -- Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. shares slumped Friday after the Australian gaming company’s chief executive officer abruptly resigned for using offensive and inappropriate language in the workplace.

The stock fell as much as 7.2% in early Sydney trading — the most in three weeks — slicing the company’s market value to A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion).

The company late Thursday said Adam Rytenskild will step down as CEO effective immediately, and forfeit all unvested short-term and long-term incentive awards, after an investigation found he had used offensive language “inconsistent with his continued leadership of the organization.” He had been in the role just under two years.

The head of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, which oversees Tabcorp’s operations in the state, said Rytenskild’s departure followed an an investigation into allegations of inappropriate remarks made about a female official at the regulator.

“The commission will continue to regulate as a fierce advocate in the public interest, ensuring integrity, safety and fairness in the gambling industry,” the regulator’s chair Fran Thorn said in a statement Friday. “I am proud to be the chair of an organization that champions strong, female leadership and a gender inclusive, respectful workplace culture.”

In yesterday’s statement, Tabcorp said it doesn’t intend to make any further comment in relation to the conduct to protect the privacy of those involved.

In the statement announcing his departure, Rytenskild said he didn’t “recall making the alleged comment and it’s not language I would usually use, but I have regrettably agreed to resign.”

