(Bloomberg) -- Yum! Brands Inc. posted fourth-quarter sales that missed expectations, making it the latest restaurant operator to report a pullback in spending.

Same-store sales rose 1% in the period, below analysts’ expectations. The owner of the Taco Bell and KFC chains said revenue was $2 billion, slightly below the average estimate.

Despite the weaker-than-expected finish to 2023, Yum expects this year’s results to be in line with its long-term growth targets, which include a 5% increase in net new restaurants and a 7% rise in systemwide sales. The company, which met the goals last year, will lean on restaurant openings as the primary driver of its outlook, Chief Financial Officer Chris Turner said Wednesday on a call with analysts.

Yum shares rose 2.3% at 9:34 a.m. in New York trading. The stock rose 2% in 2023 while the S&P 500 Index increased 24%.

Yum’s fourth-quarter reflects a challenging environment for many restaurant chains. Peers such as McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. have pointed to the toll from weaker consumer sentiment and the war in the Middle East.

Yum, which also owns Pizza Hut, has been focusing on value offerings, boosting marketing and expanding its digital sales. Recent launches include nuggets at KFC and a new cravings menu at Taco Bell with 10 items for $3 or less. In the US, the Mexican-inspired chain has outperformed in low-income areas, executives said on the call.

Same-store sales at Taco Bell grew 3%, roughly in line with expectations. That metric fell short at KFC, rising about 2%. Pizza Hut posted the weakest results of Yum’s chains, with same-store sales falling 2% in the fourth quarter. The chicken and pizza chains’ Middle East operator has been among the companies hurt by the fallout from the conflict.

Earnings per share excluding some items were $1.26, below market expectations, due to higher-than-expected taxes.

