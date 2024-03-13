(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Korea’s Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. were suspended from trading after the distressed builder said restructuring charges dragged it into negative equity.

The firm’s liabilities exceeded its assets by 562.6 billion won ($428 million) at the end of 2023, which triggered the halt as per the rules of the exchange, according to a filing. The April 11 deadline for a restructuring plan has been extended by a month, according to a statement by the builder’s largest creditor.

Taeyoung, whose predicament raised concerns about repeat of the country’s 2022 credit squeeze, is locked in talks with creditors to restructure its debts. Taeyoung E&C said Wednesday it was reflecting losses based on its expectation of charges related to its project finance business.

A default on similar debt by the developer of a Legoland amusement park in Korea in 2022 caused short-term credit spreads in the local market to surge, forcing authorities to roll out a series of backstops to calm investors.

Korea Development Bank, Taeyoung’s main creditor, said the one-month extension was granted after due diligence firms asked for more time.

Stock trading will be suspended in accordance with the stock market listing regulations until the result of the exchange’s deliberation are released. If it is decided that the listing will be maintained, the trading suspension will be lifted and trading will resume.

As a part of the efforts to help the builder, Parent TY Holdings has pledged to sell assets, including the stake in water treatment firm Ecorbit Co. Ltd.

