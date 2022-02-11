(Bloomberg) -- TAG Heuer, the maker of luxury watches worn by tennis star Naomi Osaka and actor Ryan Gosling, plans to boost prices for most of its watches later this year.

The Swiss brand, part of luxury giant LVMH SE, plans increases in April of about 5% to 6% for most timepieces, except smart watches, Chief Executive Officer Frederic Arnault said in an interview Friday. The increase will vary depending on the collection, he added.

TAG Heuer joins Hublot, another Swiss watchmaker owned by LVMH, in announcing plans to lift prices as raw-material costs rise and sales of luxury goods remain robust. TAG Heuer, which experienced some “supply tension” in securing brass for its mechanical watches, is seeing higher demand than expected, Arnault said.

Appetite remains strong for high-end items in part because other modes of consumption for the well-heeled -- like travel and dining -- have been disrupted by the pandemic, he said. Frederic, 27, is the fourth child of Bernard Arnault, France’s richest man.

“The economy is doing very well, the purchasing power is still high,” the TAG Heuer CEO said. Expensive timepieces also carry an “investment value,” with some models -- such as the Monaco, made famous by Steve McQueen, gaining value over time, he added.

LVMH’s watches and jewelry unit grew 7% last year, compared with 2019 levels. The division also includes Bulgari and Tiffany, and doesn’t break down sales by brand.

TAG Heuer’s average sale price is generally slightly above 3,000 euros ($3,419), with production in the range of 600,000 to 800,000 watches a year, he said. The brand doesn’t plan to increase volumes significantly.

Starting next month, TAG Heuer will sell the latest version of its Calibre E4 smart watch at a starting price of 1,700 euros for a 42 millimeter model. The existing 45 millimeter watch will see its entry price rise by 200 euros to 1,900 euros, Arnault added.

Connected watches represent around 15% of TAG Heuer’s sales, a portion that will grow to 20% in the next couple of years, Arnault said. Its smart watch was launched in 2015 and the company saw “very limited” cannibalization between demand for its traditional and connected models, he said.

