Strolling through his eponymous annual bodybuilding event this past March in Columbus, Ohio, Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself drawn to a different sort of spectacle. World Chase Tag, a modern twist on that most ancient of childhood games, was plunked in the middle of “Arnold Sports Festival.”

Under bright lights and in front of several thousand fans, pairs of competitors leaped, lunged and dove through an obstacle course known as “the Quad,” aiming to tag or evade opponents. “Anyone can do it, so everyone can participate,” Schwarzenegger said as he watched a match, featured in a weekend of events that regularly draws more than 100,000 visitors.

On this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Next in Sports, we explore how—as World Chase Tag co-founder Christian Devaux said—World Chase Tag is building a league and a business. “Success for me is getting the sport to a point where there is financial gain being made, not just by World Chase Tag, but by all of the people within the community,” Devaux said.

The league draws most of its competitors from the ranks of parkour, a loosely organized sport practiced mostly by daredevils caroming off buildings, cars or other structures. Others come from more established venues, like “American Ninja Warrior,” the obstacle-course competition broadcast on NBC.

The sport was born in a UK backyard, moved to public parks and has now found a home on Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, fitting comfortably into the global sports network’s alternative programming, alongside professional cornhole and Spikeball tournaments. “It’s a positive example of us not taking ourselves too seriously, risk-taking and showing differentiated content,” said Brent Colburne, director of programming and acquisitions at ESPN, in an interview.To see previous episodes of Next in Sports, click here.

