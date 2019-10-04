(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Spotify

Officials from China are heading to Washington for trade talks next week, just as President Donald Trump battles the House of Representatives over impeachment hearings. How should investors prepare for the collision of these two stories? Kristina Hooper, chief global strategist at Invesco, joins the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss.“What the impeachment threat does is it creates fatter tails — it increases the likelihood of extreme outcomes,’’ says Hooper. “Whether it is greater likelihood that the U.S. takes minor concessions from China and calls it a deal. Or we could see something moving in the opposite direction where the U.S. takes a very extreme, aggressive position with China.’’Hooper also discusses why she recommends investors should take a look at emerging market debt. Also joining the podcast is Bloomberg Businessweek economics editor Peter Coy to break down the latest indicators and discuss his “Wealth Number” gauge of an individual’s net worth.

Mentioned in this podcast:

News Versus Noise: Assessing the Market Impact of Three Major Headlines

The Donald Trump Stock Market Hasn’t Budge for Almost Two Years

Everyone Has a Wealth Number. What’s Yours?

To contact the authors of this story: Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.netMichael P. Regan in New York at mregan12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Laura Carlson at lcarlson21@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.