(Bloomberg) -- Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.’s management has made a tender offer to take the Japanese drugmaker private, with a proposal to buy the shares at a 55% premium to their latest closing price, the company said.

The tender period for the management buyout offer at ¥8,620 a share will be from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15, Taisho said in a statement Friday. The entity making the offer is a company owned by Executive Vice President Shigeru Uehara.

Uehara is a member of the family that jointly owns the biggest block of shares in Taisho. Founded in 1912, Shokichi Uehara made Taisho a leading provider of everything from energy drinks and stomach medicine, to sunscreen and pest control products. The buyout offer values Taisho at about ¥731.8 billion ($4.9 billion).

The current business environment requires the company to take a mid- to longer-term view in steering the management, and so long as the firm is public, it will need to focus on short-term profit and shareholder returns, Taisho cited as the reason for privatization.

Taisho shares have been underperforming the broader market, falling 4.4% this year, compared with a 26% gain for the Topix Index.

Over the past two weeks, educational services provider Benesse Holdings Inc. and Fuji Glass Co. also announced management buyouts.

