(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan changed the way it reports Chinese military activities around the island days after it elected a US-friendly president that Beijing has branded an “instigator of war.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, which releases daily data on Beijing’s incursions in the water and air around the island, will no longer publish the types of Chinese aircraft and their flight paths. Instead, starting from Tuesday the ministry only showed the distance of these activities from Taiwan.

While some commercial radar services might give an indication of military aircraft activity, the move made it less clear about the types of military jets flying near the island and where they went.

The ministry still discloses the number of incursions from the People’s Liberation Army, and since last month, balloons floating from China.

Taiwan’s defense ministry defended the changes.

“We hope to let our country’s people understand the current situation we are facing as far as possible, without compromising the source of our intelligence,” Sun Li-fang, a spokesperson from the ministry, said at a news conference Monday.

Sun added the policy is to make sure “the enemy will not take advantage of the gap to carry out cognitive warfare against us.”

Taiwan on Saturday elected Lai Ching-te as president of the global chip hub at the center of US-China tensions. Lai’s victory dealt a blow to Beijing’s ambitions to have greater influence over the island it considers a breakaway province.

Beijing reiterated that it opposes the independence regardless of “whatever changes take place in Taiwan.”

In a diplomatic blow, the government of Nauru, a tiny Pacific Island, said Monday it’s cutting official exchanges with Taiwan in favor of China.

