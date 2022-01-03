(Bloomberg) -- A Taiwanese company purchased 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum that China refused to allow into the country to show support for the Baltic nation amid diplomatic tensions, according to the South China Morning Post.

State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp. said it bought the alcohol from MV Group Production last month after learning that Chinese customs was denying permission for it to be imported, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the company said in a statement, adding the liquor would be sold on the market. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania - TTL calls for a toast to that.”

Lithuania Mulls Aid for Companies Hit by Dispute With China

China has been angry at Lithuania since November, when Taiwan opened a representative office in the Baltic nation’s capital of Vilnius, a move Beijing says violated its one-China principle. The European Union later raised Lithuania’s claim that China had applied “unannounced sanctions” on its products to the World Trade Organization. China has denied it’s blocking Lithuania’s exports.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.