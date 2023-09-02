(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan canceled flights and ferries, and issued land and sea warnings as Typhoon Haikui approached the island.

Haikui, forecast by authorities to make landfall in Taiwan on Sunday, would be the first tropical cyclone to directly hit the island in four years. The last was in August 2019, though other storms have brushed Taiwan since.

The storm was 520 kilometer’s (323 miles) east of Taiwan’s southernmost point as of 11 a.m. local time and registering gusts of as high as 173 kilometers an hour from sustained winds as strong as 137 kph, according to the Taipei-based Central Weather Bureau weather bureau. The agency raised a land warning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after issuing a sea alert the night before.

Flight cancellations include some 18 domestic and 28 cross-straits and international services, according to Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration. Ferries in some parts of the island were also suspended.

