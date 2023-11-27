(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Cement Corp. is expected to increase its stake in Turkey’s Oyak Cement Group and to own a majority of shares in its Turkish joint venture after the transaction, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Taiwanese firm has been holding talks to buy more shares from Turkey’s Army Pension Fund, or OYAK, the person said, asking not to be named because the deal hasn’t been announced. The person didn’t provide details on the value of the deal or on the final stake Taiwan Cement would own.

Taiwan Cement purchased a 40% stake in Oyak Cement Group in 2018 for about $640 million.

OYAK declined to comment on any potential deal. Taiwan Cement Corp. wasn’t immediately available for comment after working hours on Monday.

