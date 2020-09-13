(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank urged traders to show restraint in sales of U.S. dollars and not to offload large amounts in single transactions, but didn’t set a cap, according to a statement from the monetary authority.

The statement follows media reports that the central bank has restricted banks’ sales of the U.S. currency to no more than $5 million per trade in the foreign exchange market.

“A limited number of banks looked to sell a large amount of U.S. dollars in a single offer in recent days, and this has affected the trading speed and the rights of other banks making offers,” Taiwan’s central bank said. “We are kindly asking traders not to sell a large amount of U.S. dollars in one single trade.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.