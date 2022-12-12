(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank will weigh the outlook for slowing domestic inflation and concerns about the global economy when deciding whether to continue tightening monetary policy, Governor Yang Chin-long said Monday.

Speaking to lawmakers in Taipei, Yang said inflation in Taiwan is lower than elsewhere because the government has dealt with it using effective supply-side measures. Taiwan doesn’t face the same production and labor market problems that the US and European countries do, he added.

Yang’s remarks come days before the central bank is slated to meet and decide on whether to raise interest rates. The monetary authority has raised its benchmark interest rate three times this year as it seeks to balance inflation with concerns of an economic slowdown.

Last month, Yang said the central bank would not necessarily follow the US Federal Reserve’s pace of rate hikes. He echoed those comments again on Monday.

“The situation in the two countries are different,” he said. “Taiwan won’t necessarily hike as much as the US does, and we don’t necessarily raise rates to the level of the US’s rates.”

The Fed has raised rates six times this year, including four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points. The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points when it meets later this week.

On Monday, Yang said that inflation below 2% in 2023 would be acceptable for Taiwan. The government forecasts annual inflation at 1.86% for next year.

He also said the central bank will offer a new outlook for 2023 Taiwan’s economic growth on Thursday, and the forecast is likely to be lower than the 2.9% forecast in September.

The central bank governor also said he hasn’t been approached by government officials on whether his term, which expires in late February, will be extended.

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.