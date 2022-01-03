(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Taiwan’s central bank should consider adjusting interest rates to rein in the housing market, Deputy Governor Chen Nan-kuang said, contrasting with earlier comments from Governor Yang Chin-long, who suggested rates won’t be used to influence property prices.

Writing in the January edition of The Taiwan Banker magazine, Chen said loose monetary policy is a major reason for rising house prices and interest rates should be included as one of the policy tools to tame prices.

The combination of interest rates and other prudential policies can help stabilize Taiwan’s financial environment and macro economy, he said. The article was Chen’s personal opinion, rather than the central bank’s official position.

Governor Yang said in November that authorities will use selective credit controls instead of interest rates, to rein in the housing market. The central bank has kept borrowing costs unchanged at a record low since 2020, although some economists are predicting rate hikes this year. Yang also said last month a rate increase was likely in 2022.

Chen said the central bank should assess its policies and take necessary action as early as possible when dealing with house prices. It should stop using “high housing prices can’t be solved by a single department” as an excuse, he said.

