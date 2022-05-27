(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan cut its forecast for economic growth and raised its inflation outlook for the year as Covid outbreaks at home and abroad and surging prices cloud the outlook in 2022.

Gross domestic product is likely to grow 3.91% for the year, the Cabinet’s statistics department said in a statement Friday, a downgrade from its most recent estimate of 4.42% in February.

Officials also raised their forecast for inflation to 2.67% from 1.93%, which would be the highest since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, when CPI rose 3.53%.

Taiwan also revised its GDP growth rate slightly for the first quarter to 3.14%, from a preliminary estimate of 3.06%.

China’s Covid Zero strategy to curb infections by locking down entire cities and regions is weighing on the global economy, and there have been concerns for weeks about how much those restrictions are impacting Taiwanese manufacturers operating in China.

Taiwan’s export orders fell in April for the first time since 2020, dropping 5.5% from a year earlier -- far worse than economists expected. It was the first drop in orders since early in the pandemic in February 2020 and the worst drop since January 2020, when orders fell 12.8% on year.

The economics ministry said last week that restrictions in China led to “reduced production capacity,” citing problems such as logistics disruptions and shortages of raw materials. The ministry also said they expected export orders to be flat or growing in the second half of the year should the China lockdowns end in the first half of the year and output resumes as expected.

Delta Electronics CEO Ping Cheng said Thursday that although the company’s plant in Wujiang, a district in Jiangsu province’s Suzhou city, never went into lockdown, it was still “heavily impacted in April as we couldn’t receive materials from our suppliers in Shanghai and Kunshan.” He told reporters at a company event that production capacity was down 50% as a result.

“As more factories have gradually resumed production, we expect the delivery condition of materials to be much better,” he said, adding that impact on the Wujiang plant is expected to be around 20% in May.

Despite a surge in Covid cases domestically in Taiwan, companies have managed to keep factories operating. Taiwan’s industrial production rose 7.3% in April, almost double the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Still, with the health authorities reporting tens of thousands of new local cases a day, domestic consumption looks likely to suffer as the public curtails shopping and recreation. The cabinet on Thursday authorized an additional NT$16.5 billion ($563 million) in relief payments for companies in the food and beverage, transportation and tourism sectors.

