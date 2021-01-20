(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exporters defied a global slowdown to post their fastest growth in orders in over a decade in December, fueled by rising demand for chips and smartphones.

Export orders surged 38.3%, the most since March 2010, to reach a new monthly record of $60.6 billion, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said Monday. That compares to a median estimate of 30.4% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Officials see the strong growth continuing into the new year, forecasting January orders to rise between 44.5% and 48.7%. The Lunar New Year holiday falling in February this year will not affect January’s numbers, Huang Yu-lin, director of the ministry’s statistics department, said at a briefing Wednesday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., both key Apple Inc. suppliers, posted record revenues in the fourth quarter, more evidence of strong demand. And there appears to be no sign of a letup in growth for Taiwanese semiconductors on the horizon. TSMC plans to pour as much as $28 billion into capital spending this year as they struggle to keep up with demand from clients.

Orders for smartphones in December were higher than officials had projected, Huang said.

Concerns among some exporters that the strength of the Taiwan dollar might weigh on demand appear to have been unfounded. The currency rose in early January to its highest level against the U.S. dollar since 1997.

The government has repeatedly urged exporters to help it keep the surging Taiwan dollar in check, including a rare direct appeal to manufacturers in a Facebook post, urging them to help it navigate the market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

