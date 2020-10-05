(Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar closed at the strongest level since 2011, amid speculation the local central bank will loosen its grip on the rallying currency.

The currency rose 0.4% to close at 29.02 versus the greenback on Monday, with investors continuing to take confidence from officials that seem to be allowing the ascent. The head of Taiwan’s central bank said on Sept. 17 that the local dollar was “not strong” versus trade-weighted valuation metrics. The gains also come amid signs of solid economic growth, with data from exports to manufacturing showing expansion in August.

Monday’s advance follows September’s 1.4% strengthening for the Taiwan dollar, one of the largest advances for major currencies versus the U.S. dollar. While for months Taiwan’s central bank stepped in daily to limit appreciation, its relatively hands-off approach recently is a sign that officials may allow further strengthening. The Taiwanese currency last month breached the 29 level for the first time since 2013.

The Taiwan dollar has been among the least volatile major exchange rate the past several months, even as foreign inflows into local technology stocks increased demand for the currency.

