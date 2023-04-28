(Bloomberg) -- French businesses should wake up to risks linked to tensions around Taiwan that could impact their interests, the island’s envoy to Paris warned, urging firms to promote more collaboration with Taipei.

“If you look at the example of Russia and the Ukraine war, having important interests in Russia doesn’t mean that you can split the two and abandon Ukraine to protect interests in Russia, no,” Francois Wu said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday. “If there were to be a war, their interests in China would be threatened.”

Escalating tensions between the US and China are putting European countries in a delicate position between the two superpowers as they seek to retain economic relations with Beijing.

China has pledged to bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary, while Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party asserts it is an independent nation. The US has recently stepped up its presence in the area, with President Joe Biden saying US forces would defend it in the event of a Chinese invasion.

“Half of the world’s containers go through the Taiwan Strait — these would be at risk. So businesses have an interest to help everyone maintain peace,” Wu said.

During a separate interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua, Wu also pushed for boosting Taiwan’s cooperation on the production of semiconductors, not just with France.

Reinforce Cooperation

“We need Air Liquide from France, BASF from Germany, chemical production from Japan for the precision of the production of semiconductors,” Wu said. “So France is already playing a role. I do believe we can reinforce our cooperation, not only between Taiwan and France but with Europe and all democratic countries.”

Taiwan is home to 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductors, which power everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence chatbots, while also trying to attract the military and diplomatic support needed to deter an invasion.

Wu, a former deputy minister for foreign affairs in President Tsai Ing-wen’s first government, said he receives many emails from French lawmakers seeking opportunities, adding that strengthening ties on semiconductors between France and Taiwan is a “very important” part of his job.

Ambassador Clash

Earlier this month, China’s ambassador to Paris Lu Shaye triggered furious reactions in Europe after he questioned the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states including Ukraine. France joined the chorus of nations which condemned the remarks, and Beijing distanced itself from the comments.

Wu said the remarks reflected China’s outlook. “China is trying to use an old concept to try and change the world order. So the declaration of ambassador Lu Shaye just reflects” how “they see the world,” he said.

“So it’s putting us in a very difficult problem, without the intention, they just make the problem of Taiwan the same problem with other ex-Soviet countries,” Wu said.

The news that Chinese President Xi Jinping called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday diverted attention from the uproar. But Lu’s statements undermined Xi’s quest to portray China as a neutral broker — particularly given his tight relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. During a trip to China earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron had pushed for Xi to make the call.

Macron had also warned Europe shouldn’t be dragged into a conflict between the US and China over Taiwan. The backlash that followed Macron’s statement actually pushed France and European allies to reaffirm their position on Taiwan, Wu said. “I’m happy — perhaps not satisfied as things can always get better — but happy” with Europe’s and France’s reaction, he added.

Eric Bothorel, the head of a delegation of French lawmakers who recently traveled to Taiwan, including to reassure authorities there following Macron’s remarks, told Bloomberg he hoped for more economic cooperation with Taiwan. Taipei and Paris recently signed a deal to work on the development of drones for Taiwan, Wu said.

--With assistance from Debby Wu, Edwin Chan and James Regan.

