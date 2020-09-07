(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports rose to a record in August, aided by Huawei Technologies Co.’s scramble to order as many components as possible before a U.S. ban on sales to the company comes into effect next week.

Overseas shipments from Taiwan increased 8.3% last month to a record high of $31.2 billion, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance Monday. That was higher than even the most bullish estimate in a survey of 13 economists, which had a median forecast of a 0.8% gain.

Imports unexpectedly rose 8.5% and the trade surplus widened to $6.47 billion.

Key Insights

There were four main drivers of the export surge, according to the finance ministry’s statement: the impending U.S. ban on technology sales to Huawei, rising demand for technology products to allow people to work and study at home amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns, a seasonal pick-up in demand in the second half of the year, and stabilizing global material prices. The grace period for Huawei’s U.S. export ban ends on Sept. 14.

The size of the increase was “unexpectedly strong,” according to the ministry’s chief statistician Beatrice Tsai, who also cited the upcoming launch of new smartphones as a contributing factor.

Exports to China including Hong Kong, Taiwan’s biggest trading partner, rose 22.9% even as Chinese imports unexpectedly fell last month. That was the biggest gain since February. Shipments to the U.S. rose 13.8%.

The second straight monthly increase defied earlier bearish forecasts from the finance ministry. Officials warned in July that Taiwan’s exports will come under pressure in the second half of the year due to a possible global second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Get More

Taiwan’s export recovery is coinciding with a rebound in manufacturing sentiment. The purchasing managers’ index for August rose to 52.2, the strongest level in two years.

Relentless global demand for 5G-related applications, including infrastructure and smartphones, is poised to keep electronics production humming. Production of computers and integrated circuits climbed by double digits in July.

