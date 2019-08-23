(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan registered stronger industrial production than even the most bullish economist’s forecast Friday as companies benefited from increased U.S. orders and burgeoning demand for 5G smartphones.

Factory output rose 3% in July, compared with estimates for a 0.6% contraction, according to data released by Taiwan’s economics ministry Friday.

The ministry said output represented a record high for the month of July.

Capital goods, such as factory equipment and machinery, showed the biggest increase, as Taiwanese companies shift manufacturing lines back home from China amid the ongoing trade war.

What the Experts Say

July industrial production was better than expected mainly due to manufacturers of electronics components and computer products expanding domestic output and receiving larger orders from the U.S., said Wang Shu-chuan, the deputy head of the ministry’s statistics department.

Companies are also benefiting from growing 5G demand and the impending releases of new smartphones: Wang.

The economics ministry sees Taiwan’s manufacturing output improving further as the peak-demand season for tech products in fall nears and as companies restructure their global supply chains due to the trade war.

Read More

The ministry forecast that growth in August would be between -2% to +1%

Taiwan is set to top other Asian tigers with fastest growth in 2019

President Donald Trump’s trade war is splitting gadget giants along U.S.-China lines

To contact the reporters on this story: Cindy Wang in Taipei at hwang61@bloomberg.net;Samson Ellis in Taipei at sellis29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.