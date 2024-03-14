(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan policymakers hinted they may keep interest rates unchanged next week, while raising concern about the impact the government’s proposed electricity price increases could have on inflation.

“There is no room for rate cuts before June,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers in Taipei on Thursday. When asked whether the monetary authority would consider increasing borrowing costs to curb inflation, he said it would “cautiously discuss the possibility of rate hikes in its board meeting next week.”

Stubbornly high consumer prices — at least by the island’s standards — remain a concern for policymakers. The central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2024 to 1.89% in December, when it kept borrowing costs at 1.875% for the third straight meeting.

Concern about inflation has been heightened by the possibility that the government will raise power tariffs. Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua told lawmakers earlier this month that the government would decide on tariffs after confirming the level of subsidies for the loss-making utility, Taiwan Power Co.

A price review committee convened under the Economic Ministry is scheduled to discuss power rates this month.

Prices for high voltage users such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. could jump by up to nearly 30% from April, the Commercial Times reported this month, citing a government official whom it didn’t name.

Read More: Taiwan to Decide on Power Tariff Hikes That Would Hit Chipmakers

Yang said “the central bank is very concerned about knock-on effects and inflation expectations” because any power price hikes may accelerate growth of the consumer price index. “We will very carefully monitor expectations on higher prices,” he said.

Yang also said the central bank could increase its inflation forecast to factor in new electricity prices.

“Common sense would dictate 2024 CPI will most likely be over 2% due to power rate hikes,” he said. If Taiwan Power increased prices by 10% to 15%, it would have direct and indirect impact on inflation of about 0.12 to 0.24 percentage points, he said.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said his baseline forecast is for the central bank to keep rates unchanged until 2025.

He added that “we have been cautious about an unexpected hike” because some members of the central bank’s board appeared to be worried about inflation.

Read More: Taiwan Central Bank Minutes Sound Warning Over Stubborn Prices

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.