(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s industrial production contracted at the fastest rate in almost four years in November as slumping global demand continued to hurt the economy.

Industrial production fell 4.9% last month compared to a year ago, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday, the biggest drop since March 2019. Economists had forecast a fall of 5.3%.

The manufacturing sector, the largest component of the index, was the main driver of the decline, shrinking 5.3%. Demand from end consumers slid as rising inflation and interest rates hampered the global economy, according to the ministry’s statement.

The latest industrial data add to a worrying picture for the Taiwanese and global economies. The island’s export orders plummeted in November by the most since the height of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago as overseas demand for all major product categories fell.

The production of semiconductors remained a rare bright spot in November, rising 13.3% year on year, bolstered by continued robust demand from the 5G and high-performance computing sectors.

Looking ahead, the ministry said Taiwan’s manufacturers should continue to benefit from 5G and high-performance computing as well as clients keen to bulk up their inventories ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

Officials warned, however, that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, US-China tensions and the rapid spread of Covid in China are likely to weigh on Taiwan’s output.

