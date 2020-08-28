(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s government has finally yielded on a long-standing obstacle to a free-trade agreement with the U.S.: American pork and beef.

President Tsai Ing-wen told a briefing Friday that Taiwan would lift restrictions on American pork -- by far the market’s most consumed meat -- as well as beef. Despite ending the bans, Tsai said Taiwan and the U.S. still had more work to do to reach an eventual trade deal.

The limits on American beef products have been place since 2003, while restrictions on pork date to 2006.

The bans on U.S. meat has been one of the rare issues in which Taipei has publicly split with Washington. That the announcement was made by Taiwan’s president highlighted the topic’s significance in her efforts to bolster ties with the U.S.

