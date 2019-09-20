(Bloomberg) -- For the second time in less than a week, Taiwan saw a diplomatic partner in the Pacific Islands sever ties with the democratically ruled island in favor of China.

Taipei cut ties with Kiribati after the Pacific island nation established ties with Beijing on Friday, Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu told a briefing on Friday.

“China’s main goal is to squeeze Taiwan’s space in the international arena,” Wu said. “The ultimate goal is to wipe out Taiwan’s sovereignty all together.”

Kiribati is now the eighth country to establish ties with China since independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen was elected in January 2016. The Solomon Islands switched recognition to Beijing earlier this week, the first Pacific ally Taipei had lost since Vanuatu established ties with Taiwan in November 2004 only to abruptly cut them again a month later.

The Pacific is one of the last strongholds of international recognition for Taiwan, accounting for about a third of the island’s remaining allies.

“Losing two diplomatic relationships in one week is a major blow for Taiwan,” said Bates Gill, professor of Asia-Pacific security studies at Australia’s Macquarie University. “And it’s a bit of coup for Beijing, which has been working pretty hard in the last five years to cultivate the remaining countries that continue to have relationships with Taiwan. It’s a big win for Beijing and a tough loss for Taipei.”

The U.S. and Australia have greatly outspent China in terms of loans and aid to the Pacific since 2011, according to research by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think-tank. But China has won influence by focusing its $1.6 billion in spending on much-desired transport and utility infrastructure.

Beijing and Taipei have competed for diplomatic recognition since 1949, when Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek’s flight to Taiwan established a stalemate, with each side claiming to be the legitimate ruler of China.

