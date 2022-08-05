(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank signaled its intention to keep its currency and financial markets stable as China ratchets up its military and economic actions against the island.

The monetary authority made a small intervention in foreign exchange markets this week, Eugene Tsai, director general of the Department of Foreign Exchange, told reporters in Taipei Friday.

“There was no panic-style selling pressure,” Tsai said at the presser, adding that foreign investors only net sold stocks by a large amount on one particular day.

Separate data Friday showed the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market last month to smooth out volatility, with reserves dropping by $1.15 billion to $547.8 billion.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed this week to close at 29.950 against the US currency by 4pm local time on Friday.

Tsai’s remarks echoed those of central bank Governor Chin-Long Yang, who said Wednesday the monetary authority isn’t concerned about the volatility of the Taiwanese currency or movement of foreign capital in the current environment. China launched military drills around the island, cut some trade with Taiwan and announced sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her visit to the island this week.

